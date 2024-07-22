IAS Success Story: Everyone Should Know About Popular DM Divya Mittal... She Left Her London Job To Crack UPSC... Today...

UP News: The inspiring story of Divya Mittal, the new District Magistrate (DM) of Deoria, is trending on social media. Divya Mittal left a high-paying job in London to return to India and cracked the UPSC exam on her first attempt, achieving her goal. Let’s delve into her success story and the challenges she overcame.

Early Life and Education

Divya Mittal was born in the Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh. She completed her early education in Deoria and later moved to Delhi for higher studies. Divya earned her bachelor's degree from Delhi University and then went to London for further studies. In London, she obtained an MBA degree and secured a high-paying job at a major company.

Returning from London to Prepare for UPSC

Despite having a stellar job and life in London, Divya Mittal felt a calling to serve her country. She set her mind on one goal: passing the UPSC exam and becoming an IAS officer. To fulfill this dream, Divya left her job in London and returned to India.

UPSC Preparation and Success

Upon returning to India, Divya began preparing for the UPSC exam with immense dedication and hard work. Her efforts paid off when she cracked the UPSC exam on her first attempt, achieving her dream. Her success story quickly spread across the nation, making her a source of inspiration.

New DM of Deoria

Following her success in the UPSC exam, Divya Mittal was appointed as the DM of Deoria district. In her new role, she has taken several significant steps towards the development and administrative reforms of the district. Her new responsibilities have further motivated her to work tirelessly for the betterment of the people in her district.

Social Media Popularity

Divya Mittal’s success and her challenging journey have made her a star on social media. People are drawing inspiration from her story and sharing it widely. Her journey of struggle and triumph has gone viral on social media platforms, where she is celebrated as an inspirational figure.