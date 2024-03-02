New Delhi: From her earliest days, Rishita Gupta harbored a fervent aspiration to pursue a career in medicine. It was a vision she cherished, one that seemed destined to shape her future. Yet, fate had inscribed a different narrative for her life's journey.

As a bright-eyed student navigating through the corridors of Class 12, tragedy struck Rishita's world like a thunderbolt when her father departed this realm. The loss cast a shadow over her academic pursuits, rendering concentration a distant dream. Bereft of her father's guiding light, she found herself unable to attain the esteemed ranks necessary for a medical seat.

The dream of donning the white coat, nurtured since the days of adolescence, seemed to fade into the background amid the somber hues of grief. Despite the setbacks, Rishita refused to succumb to despair. Summoning an inner resolve forged amidst the crucible of adversity, she embarked on a new academic trajectory, choosing English Honours for her undergraduate studies. Her dedication and diligence knew no bounds, culminating in resounding success as she graduated with distinction.

Undeterred by the detour her life had taken, Rishita resolved to carve a path to excellence in the realm of civil service. With unwavering determination, she immersed herself in the rigors of preparation, meticulously dissecting every facet of the Civil Services Exam. Her toil bore fruit when she clinched the coveted AIR-18 in the UPSC CSE on her maiden attempt in 2018.

Rishita's journey from the hallowed streets of New Delhi to the pinnacle of success stands as a testament to her indomitable spirit and unyielding perseverance. She attributes her achievements to the nurturing environment fostered by her parents, whose unwavering support served as the cornerstone of her endeavors.

In her pursuit of excellence, Rishita adopted a methodical approach, meticulously crafting notes, subjecting herself to mock tests, and learning from the missteps of fellow aspirants. She adhered to a mantra of quality over quantity, delving deep into a select few resources, mastering them through relentless repetition and revision.