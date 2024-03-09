IAS Success Story: Meet Sreedhanya Suresh, Defying Odds And Inspiring Millions On Her UPSC Journey

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination stands as a formidable test of perseverance and intellect, challenging aspirants from across India to prove their worthiness. Every year, thousands embark on this grueling journey, hoping to secure prestigious administrative positions within the Indian government.

Amidst this sea of hopefuls, only a select few manage to emerge triumphant, their success stories serving as beacons of inspiration for generations to come. One such remarkable tale is that of Sreedhanya Suresh, a trailblazing figure who defied all odds to become the first tribal woman from Kerala to conquer the UPSC CSE and ascend to the esteemed position of an IAS officer.

Sreedhanya's journey is a testament to resilience and determination, forged against the backdrop of adversity and scarcity. Hailing from the Kurichiya tribe in Wayanad, Kerala, her early years were fraught with challenges and resource limitations. However, fueled by an unwavering determination to excel, she pursued her academic endeavors with zeal, completing her schooling at St. Joseph’s College in Calicut.

Undeterred by the obstacles that lay in her path, Sreedhanya pursued higher education in zoology at Kozhikode, eventually earning a master’s degree in applied zoology from Calicut University. Despite her academic prowess, she faced constant financial constraints that threatened to derail her aspirations.

After completing her master’s, Sreedhanya found employment in the Scheduled Tribe Development Department of the state government, where she also served as a warden in a hostel for tribal students to supplement her income. However, her desire for a more impactful career trajectory led her to make a pivotal decision—to embark on the challenging journey of UPSC preparation.

In 2018, Sreedhanya's dedication bore fruit as she cleared the initial rounds of the UPSC CSE. Yet, financial limitations loomed large as she prepared for the crucial interview round in Delhi. Despite the odds stacked against her, her friends rallied to her aid, providing the necessary financial support to attend the interview.

With unwavering determination and the support of her loved ones, Sreedhanya not only overcame these obstacles but also secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 410. In doing so, she etched her name in the annals of history as the first tribal woman from Kerala to achieve the esteemed rank of an IAS officer, serving as an inspiration to countless individuals across the nation.