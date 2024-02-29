trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2726179
IAS Success Story: Transformative Incident Spurs Accomplished Garima Singh's Journey From Medicinal Dreams To Civil Service Success

Becoming an IPS officer in her first attempt, she served in Uttar Pradesh before fulfilling her father's wish by securing an IAS position in Jharkhand through the UPSC exam.

 

 

New Delhi: Garima Singh's journey is a testament to the twists and turns life can take, leading her from an initial dream of becoming a doctor to a distinguished career as an IAS officer. It was during her college years that she experienced a profound moment of revelation, redirecting her path towards civil services. In 2012, she entered the realm of public service as an IPS officer, a decision that ultimately led her to achieve the coveted rank of IAS in 2016, an achievement marked by an impressive All India Rank of 55.

Born and raised in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, Garima pursued her undergraduate and postgraduate studies at St. Stephen's College, Delhi University, laying the academic foundation for her future endeavours.

Reflecting on the pivotal incident that steered her towards the IPS, Garima recounted a poignant encounter at a roadside checkpoint. Despite facing undue pressure to pay a bribe, she stood firm in her principles, refusing to succumb to corruption. This experience ignited a fire within her, driving her determination to reform the system from within. Thus, her decision to join the IPS was fuelled by a deep-seated desire to instigate meaningful change in law enforcement practices.

Her journey as an IPS officer commenced with her posting in Uttar Pradesh, where she diligently served the community. However, it was her ambition to fulfil her father's aspirations that led her to pursue the IAS, ultimately achieving success in Jharkhand through the rigorous UPSC examination.

Drawing from her experiences, Garima distinguishes between the roles of an IAS and IPS officer, highlighting the consistent nature of responsibilities within the IPS hierarchy compared to the expansive and varied portfolio available to IAS officers. Her insights provide valuable guidance to aspiring civil servants, emphasizing the importance of self-study over prolonged coaching.

Garima Singh's story exemplifies resilience, integrity, and unwavering commitment to public service, serving as an inspiration to countless individuals aspiring to make a difference in society.

