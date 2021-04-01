IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2020 released on www.IBPS.in, know how to check

New Delhi: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the results of the CRP-CLERK-X on Thursday (April 1, 2021). The result has been declared for the online main examination at IBPSB's official website https://ibps.in/.

Following are the steps to check your IBPS Clerk Mains (Final) Result 2020-21:

1. Visit the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection's (IBPS) official website ibps.in.

2. You will now need to click on the 'Click here to view your result of online main examination for CRP-CLERK-X'.

3. You will be redirected to a new window where you will be asked to enter your login credentials.

4. Enter your Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB (DD-MM-YY) along with the captcha and click on submit.

5. Your CRP-CLERK-X result will be displayed on the screen.