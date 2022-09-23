ICAR AIEEA UG 2022: Last date to challenge Answer Key TODAY at icar.nta.nic.in- Here’s how to challenge

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online facility to challenge the ICAR AIEEA UG answer key today, September 23. Candidates can use their login information to register their objections if they discover any errors in the ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 answer key. On the official website, icar.nta.nic.in, there is a direct link where you can report your objections.

Candidates who need to voice their disagreements with the tentative ICAR AIEEA answer key 2022 must do so before the deadline. With their application number and password, candidates can access the platform. After the cutoff date, no objections will be taken into account.

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022: Here's how to challenge answer key

Go to the official website - icar.nta.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the ‘ICAR AIEEA 2022 Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge’ link.

Enter the login credentials, application number and date of birth.

Click on the 'Submit' button.

The answer keys and question paper will be displayed on the screen.

Click on the 'View answer key and challenge' button.

Submit the details and pay the required fee.

The updated final answer key will be used by NTA to prepare and release the ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 results. The decision to accept or reject a challenge won't be disclosed to any particular contender. After the challenge, the experts will decide on a final key. The deadline for challenges is September 23, 2022.