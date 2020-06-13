ICMR guideline for testing COVID19 patient should be changed, says AAP MP Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: Aam Admi Party MLA Sanjay Singh onSaturday said that the ICMR guideline for testing COVID-19 patient should be changed as the need of the hour is to increase the number of testing in the national capital.

Speaking to ANI, he said, ''Need of the hour is to increase number of testings. ICMR guideline for testing should be changed for that. I've written to Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan for the same, anyone who suspects they're infected should be allowed to go to pathology labs & get tested.''

He further also said that more pathology labs across the country should be given license and more testing kits should be made available to states. He stressed that it is necessary to know who is infected and who isn't. Singh said, '' More and more pathology labs across the country should be given license and more & more testing kits should be made available to states. It should be known that who is infected & who isn't. Otherwise we would be sitting on a ball of fire, waiting for an explosion.''

A similar statement also came from the Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain as he said that ssk ICMR to change guidelines if you want the number of tests conducted for COVID19 to increase as we cannot flout guidelines given to us.

Jain said, ''If you want the number of tests conducted for COVID19 to increase, then ask ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) to change its guidelines. We cannot flout ICMR guidelines that state certain conditions which are prerequisite for tests.''

These statements come during the time when conducting the COVID19 test in Delhi has become a debatable topic after the AAP government-imposed restrictions on conducting tests that was later overruled by the LG.

(With ANI input)