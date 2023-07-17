'If Modi Is Alone Enough, Then...': Congress Sharpens Attack On BJP Over NDA Meeting

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, both the NDA and the UPA, have intensified their attempts to align like-minded parties. While the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will be holding a key meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday where nearly 30 parties are likely to participate, 24-26 Opposition parties are meeting in Bengaluru today. Reacting to the NDA meeting, Congress today claimed that the BJP is baffled after the Jun 23 opposition meeting in Patna and thus, trying to breathe in new life into the NDA.

"PM and BJP are baffled. After the Patna meeting (of Opposition), the PM suddenly thought of NDA. Attempts are being made to breathe new life into NDA. Till now, NDA doesn't use to get a mention. Suddenly, it was reported that the NDA meeting has been called for tomorrow. This is a result of the meeting in Patna. It was started in Patna on Jun 23 and it will be taken forward on July 18 in Bengaluru," said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge asked why does the BJP need NDA if PM Narendra Modi is alone enough? "...If he (PM Modi) is stronger than the entire Opposition and he alone is enough for them, why is he calling together the 30 parties? Disclose the names of these parties. Are they even registered with the Election Commission? People with us have always been with us...They are baffled by what we are doing, so they are gathering factions of parties to show their strength," said Kharge.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that during the opposition meeting, there will be discussion on many things including EVM machines, Lok Sabha seat sharing, and the name of the united front.

Speaking about the joint Opposition meeting, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, "We are all united by a common purpose - to protect democracy in this country, to ensure the Constitutional rights and the independence of our institutions. These all are under attack by the present regime of the BJP government. They wanted to silence the Opposition's voice. They are misusing agencies to suppress the voice of the Opposition. The disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Parliament is one of the biggest examples of that. The incident happening in Maharashtra is also an example..."