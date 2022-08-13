IGNOU Admission 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the date for re-registration fresh registration for IGNOU July 2022 Session. The last date to re-register and fresh registration has been extended till August 25, 2022. Candidates who still have not applied for the examination can apply for it through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

last date of Re-Registration for the July 2022 Session has been further extended till 25th August 2022https://t.co/OQFGysLpFq — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) August 13, 2022

Last date of fresh admission for the July 2022 Session has been further extended till 25th August 2022https://t.co/7U6I9tUbCFhttps://t.co/CEsoSXM2g2 — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) August 13, 2022

How to apply for IGNOU July 2022 Session