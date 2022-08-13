NewsIndia
IGNOU July 2022 session registration date extended till August 25, direct link to apply here ignou.ac.in

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the date for re-registration fresh registration for IGNOU July 2022 Session till August 25, scroll down for direct link to apply.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 05:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau

IGNOU Admission 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the date for re-registration fresh registration for IGNOU July 2022 Session. The last date to re-register and fresh registration has been extended till August 25, 2022. Candidates who still have not applied for the examination can apply for it through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

How to apply for IGNOU July 2022 Session 

  1. Visit the official site of IGNOU Samarth on ignou.samarth.edu.in.
  2. Enter the login details and click on submit or register if applying for the first time
  3. Fill in the application form and upload required documents
  4. Pay the application fees and click on submit
  5. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy 

IGNOU Direct Link To Apply

