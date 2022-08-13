IGNOU July 2022 session registration date extended till August 25, direct link to apply here ignou.ac.in
Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the date for re-registration fresh registration for IGNOU July 2022 Session till August 25, scroll down for direct link to apply.
IGNOU Admission 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the date for re-registration fresh registration for IGNOU July 2022 Session. The last date to re-register and fresh registration has been extended till August 25, 2022. Candidates who still have not applied for the examination can apply for it through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.
last date of Re-Registration for the July 2022 Session has been further extended till 25th August 2022https://t.co/OQFGysLpFq — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) August 13, 2022
Last date of fresh admission for the July 2022 Session has been further extended till 25th August 2022https://t.co/7U6I9tUbCFhttps://t.co/CEsoSXM2g2 — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) August 13, 2022
How to apply for IGNOU July 2022 Session
- Visit the official site of IGNOU Samarth on ignou.samarth.edu.in.
- Enter the login details and click on submit or register if applying for the first time
- Fill in the application form and upload required documents
- Pay the application fees and click on submit
- Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy
IGNOU Direct Link To Apply
