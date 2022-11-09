IGNOU July Admission 2022 registration last date extended till November 11 at ignou.ac.in- Here’s how to apply

IGNOU July Admission 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU has once again extended the registration window. The Fresh Admission for PG and UG Programs, both for Online and ODL mode, has now been extended until 11th November 2022 on ignou.ac.in, according to the most recent update. Candidates who missed their chance to apply but still want to do so now have more time because the deadline has been extended. The previous expiration date was November 7, 2022. The dates have already been extended earlier by IGNOU. "Last day for Fresh Admissions (excluding Certificate and Semester based Programmes) for July 2022 session is further extended to 11 November 2022," the institution stated today on its official Twitter account. Application for ODL programmes can be made at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. link to ignouiop.samarth.edu.in for online mode programmes.

Last date for Fresh Admissions (except Certificate and Semester based Programmes) for July 2022 session is further extended till 11 November,2022

Link to apply for ODL programs

https://t.co/7U6I9tD8AF

Link to apply for Online mode programs

https://t.co/CEsoSY4bua — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) November 8, 2022

IGNOU July 2022 Admission: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website – ignou.ac.in

Then click on the link that reads “Fresh Admission for PG and UG Programme, both for Online and ODL mode (except certificate and semester-based Programme) has been extended till 11th November 2022”

A new website will open on the screen

Register if you are a new user

Then login and fill the forms out

Submit, download and keep a copy of the same

Candidates are advised that the deadline for applications is now November 11, 2022. Keep visiting the website for the most recent changes.