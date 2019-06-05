IMD predicts further delay in Monsoon, to arrive in Kerala on June 8

NEW DELHI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted further delay in Monsoon and said that it is now likely to hit the southern Indian state of Kerala on June 6.

The IMD had on Tuesday said that the monsoon is likely to be delayed by two more days.

Speaking to news agency ANI on Tuesday, Director, MeT Department HR Biswas had said, ''The monsoon is likely to reach Kerala during the next 96 hours. After the onset of monsoon in Kerala, in the next 24 hours, there will be thunderstorms at isolated places in the north and south Odisha."

A tweet from the weather department on Wednesday predicted fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next 5 days.

Conditions are likely to become favourable for the advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of Northeastern states during next 3-4 days, the IMD said.

'The IMD officials warned that ''heat wave to severe heat wave'' conditions very likely to prevail over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha during next 3-4 days.

In view of the strengthening and deepening of cross-equatorial flow and the development of an East-West shear zone in the mid-tropospheric levels across the south Arabian Sea & Maldives-Comorin area, the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of south Arabian Sea.

An east-west shear zone between 3.1 & 4.5 km above mean sea level runs roughly along Lat. 7°N across Maldives-Comorin area.

It is very likely to shift northwards gradually leading to favourable conditions for the onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala around June 8, the weather office said.

Most parts of Maldives-Comorin area and some more parts of Southwest Bay of Bengal.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passes through Lat. 7°N/Long. 60°E, Lat. 7°N/Long. 70°E, Katunayake (Lat. 7°N/Long. 80°E), Lat. 11°N/Long. 87°E, Lat. 13°N/Long. 89°E and Lat. 17°N/Long. 95°E.