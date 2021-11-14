हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Russia

In big boost to IAF, Russia begins supplying S-400 Air Defense Systems to India

The S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile system has already entered service in China and Turkey. 

File photo

Moscow: Russia has started delivering the S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems to India, the deliveries are going as planned, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Dmitry Shugaev told Sputnik ahead of the Dubai Airshow.

"The supplies of the S-400 air defense system to India have started and are proceeding on schedule," Shugaev said. The S-400 has already entered service in China and Turkey. Russia and India signed a contract on the delivery of S-400s in October, 2018.

In August, the head of Russia`s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, told Sputnik that negotiations on the supply of S-400 air defense systems were underway with seven countries in the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific region and Africa.
 

