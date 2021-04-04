हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

India adds more than 93,000 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active count nears 7 lakh

India's coronavirus active count has climbed to 6.91 lakh.  

India adds more than 93,000 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active count nears 7 lakh
File Photo (PTI)

New Delhi: India added more than 93,000 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (April 4, 2021).

India recorded 93,249 new COVID-19 cases, 60,048 discharges, and 513 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the country's coronavirus caseload has climbed to 1.24 crore, of which, 6.91 lakh are active cases. The country has also witnessed 1.16 crore recoveries and 1.64 lakh deaths.  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Hathras gang rape case: UP Police files charge-sheet against eight including a Kerala journalist for sedition, other offences

Must Watch

PT2M1S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day