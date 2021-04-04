India adds more than 93,000 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active count nears 7 lakh

New Delhi: India added more than 93,000 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (April 4, 2021).
India recorded 93,249 new COVID-19 cases, 60,048 discharges, and 513 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the country's coronavirus caseload has climbed to 1.24 crore, of which, 6.91 lakh are active cases. The country has also witnessed 1.16 crore recoveries and 1.64 lakh deaths.
Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.