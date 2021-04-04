India adds more than 93,000 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active count nears 7 lakh

New Delhi: India added more than 93,000 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (April 4, 2021).

India recorded 93,249 new COVID-19 cases, 60,048 discharges, and 513 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the country's coronavirus caseload has climbed to 1.24 crore, of which, 6.91 lakh are active cases. The country has also witnessed 1.16 crore recoveries and 1.64 lakh deaths.