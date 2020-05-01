India coronavirus cases reach 35043; 73 deaths and 1993 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

NEW DELHI: With 73 deaths and 1993 new cases of coronavirus infection in last 24 hours, India on Friday recorded total number of 35043 COVID-19 positive cases.

This included 25,007 active COVID-19 cases, 8889 cured/discharged and one migrated and 1147 total fatalities due to the deadly virus, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

“The death toll due to COVID-19 touched 1,147 on Friday with the number of infected cases rising above 35,000 in the country,’’ the Union Health Ministry said.

As per the latest update provided by the ministry, the rate of recovery from the deadly coronavirus infection stood is 25.36.

Here is the state-wise breakup of coronavirus cases in India

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/

Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 16 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1403 321 31 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 42 29 1 5 Bihar 418 82 2 6 Chandigarh 56 17 0 7 Chhattisgarh 40 36 0 8 Delhi 3515 1094 59 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 4395 613 214 11 Haryana 313 209 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 40 28 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 614 216 8 14 Jharkhand 109 20 3 15 Karnataka 565 229 21 16 Kerala 497 383 4 17 Ladakh 22 16 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 2660 482 137 19 Maharashtra 10498 1773 459 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 12 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Odisha 142 39 1 24 Puducherry 8 5 0 25 Punjab 357 90 19 26 Rajasthan 2584 836 58 27 Tamil Nadu 2323 1258 27 28 Telengana 1038 397 26 29 Tripura 2 2 0 30 Uttarakhand 57 36 0 31 Uttar Pradesh 2203 513 39 32 West Bengal 795 139 33 Total number of confirmed cases in India 35043* 8889 1147 *291 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation *Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state with 9,915 cases and 432 deaths. 1593 people have been cured and discharged in the state. (Latest update by the state health department puts the number of confirmed cases at 10,498 and death toll at 459).

Gujarat is just behind Maharashtra in terms of both the number of cases and fatalities. As per the data provided by the Union Health Ministry, 4,082 people are confirmed to have contracted the virus while 197 succumbed to the disease. (As per latest state govt data, 4395 cases and 214 deaths are confirmed in Gujarat).

State of Madhya Pradesh recorded 65 more COVID-19 cases, taking the state`s tally of coronavirus cases to 2,625. According to the state Health Department, the tally is inclusive of 137 patients who have lost their lives to the highly contagious virus.

Today is the thirty-eighth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. The Centre on Wednesday hinted that the ongoing nationwide lockdown is likely to be extended beyond May 3 but many districts will "considerable relaxations" from restrictions.

The nationwide lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in a bid to combat the coronavirus threat. The 21-day lockdown which ended on April 14 was further extended till May 3.

Meanwhile, the United States recorded more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour period for the third day running, according to the latest real-time tally provided by Johns Hopkins University.

The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- had recorded 2,053 deaths on Thursday, after 2,502 deaths on Wednesday and 2,207 on Tuesday.

At least 62,906 people have now died in the United States, according to the Baltimore-based university.