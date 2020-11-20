हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Flights

India exploring possibility of air bubble agreement with Nepal

Nepal could be the new entrant to the list of countries with which India has an air bubble agreement.

India exploring possibility of air bubble agreement with Nepal

New Delhi: Nepal could be the new entrant to the list of countries with which India has an air bubble agreement in South Asia. The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said "exploring the possibility of an air bubble arrangement with Nepal".

India has an air bubble agreement with 22 countries globally. Within South Asia, India has an air bubble agreement with Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and the Maldives.

Air bubbles are arrangement which has come about amidst the coronavirus pandemic impacting global air transport. Global air travel came to a grinding halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aimed at restarting commercial passenger services, the transport bubbles are reciprocal in nature, and airlines from both countries enjoy similar benefits.

FlightsIndia Nepal ties
