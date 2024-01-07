'India Is Trusted Friend..': Sheikh Hasina As Bangladesh Goes For Polls

New Delhi: As Bangladesh heads to the polls today, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina extended her best wishes to India, expressing gratitude for the strong friendship between the two nations. She also emphasized India's crucial support during the Liberation War in 1971.

In her message to India, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, ''We are very lucky...India is our trusted friend. During our Liberation War, they supported us...After 1975, when we lost our whole family...they sheltered us. So our best wishes to the people of India."

PM Hasina reflected on the tragic events of her family's massacre in 1975, during which her entire family was killed. She lived in exile in India for several years before eventually returning to Bangladesh and assuming leadership of the Awami League.

After casting her vote for the general elections, Hasina underscored the significance of democracy in the country's development on Sunday. She stated that her government, over the past years, has worked to establish and uphold the democratic rights of the people.

"Our country is sovereign and independent...We have a big population. We have established people's democratic rights...I want to make sure that democracy should continue in this country and without democracy, you can't make any development. As we are a long-term democratic system from 2009 to 2023, that is why Bangladesh made this much of an achievement," she said.

She also accused the Bangladesh opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) of inciting violence in the country and said that they are against the development of the people.

Nearly 170 million people in Bangladesh will vote to elect 299 lawmakers during the 12th national election amid a boycott by the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, demanding Hasina's resignation.