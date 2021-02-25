हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India

India, Pakistan review LoC situation, agree to maintain hotline contact, border flag meetings during DGMO-level talks

India and Pakistan reviewed the LoC situation during the DGMO level talks. "Both sides agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have the propensity to disturb the peace and lead to violence,’’ the joint press statement said. Further, both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the LoC and all other sectors with effect from midnight of 24/25 Feb 2021.

NEW DELHI: The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact. According to a joint release, the two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and all other sectors in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere.

“In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGsMO agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have the propensity to disturb the peace and lead to violence,’’ the joint press statement said.

Further, both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight of 24/25 Feb 2021.

“Both sides reiterated that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilised to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding,’’ the joint statement said.

The two sides earlier held the DGMO-level talks over ceasefire violations during which the Indian side highlighted that all violations were initiated by Pakistan and the Indian Army reserves the right to retaliate.

The Director-General of Military Operations had held talks with its Pakistani counterpart at Pakistan's request.

During the talks, the Pak DGMO raised the issue of targeting Pak Army troops resulting in the death of four Pak soldiers in PoK. The Indian Army rejected and rebutted the Pakistan Army's charge of its soldiers targeting Pakistani Army troops and civilians.

