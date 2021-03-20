India records highest single-day COVID-19 spike in four months, witnesses more than 40,000 new cases

New Delhi: India reported a massive surge of 40,953 COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours. Country recorded the highest single-day spike in the last four months on Saturday (March 20) as per the government data.

Now, India's total caseload stands at 1,15,55,284. The country also reported 188 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number fatalities to 1,59,558.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka and Gujarat are the five states that have recorded the highest single-day surge since yesterday, government data shows.

In Maharashtra, Mumbai alone reported over 3,000 fresh COVID-19 infections on Friday, which is the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the virus.

Amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases, many states have reconsidered the step of opening of school and have put in place additional restrictions on public gatherings and even lockdown in their worst-hit districts.

Additionally, in an announcement, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) revealed that it has set up Rapid Antigen Test facilities at all malls to take samples from visitors for conducting COVID-19 tests. The BMC’s new rule will come into effect from March 22.

