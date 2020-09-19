India reports 93,337 new cases and 1,247 deaths in past 24 hours, COVID-19 tally crosses 53-lakh mark

New Delhi: India`s COVID-19 case tally crossed the 53-lakh mark with a spike of 93,337 new cases and 1,247 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. Single-day spike of 93,337 infections, 1,247 fatalities pushes India's COVID-19 caseload to 53,08,014, death toll to 85,619, the Health Ministry said.

Out of the total, 10,13,964 are active, 42,08,431 have been discharged, while 85,619 lost the battle against the viral disease. The recovery rate stands at 79.28 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.61 per cent.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 11,67,496 cases including 31,791 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 8,81,911 sample tests in a single day on Friday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 6,24,54,254.

The number of samples tested on September 18 is 8,81,911. As far as the active cases are concerned in the states, as per the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has 301273 active cases, Karnataka 101148, Andhra Pradesh 84423, Uttar Pradesh 67825 and Tamil Nadu 46506.

On the global front, India rallied behind the United States, which has recorded 67,22,699 cases and 1,98,509 deaths. The total number of cases in the world stood at 3,03,95,579 and the fatalities rose to 9,50,344.