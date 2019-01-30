India, Russia sign deal for warships with advanced stealth features

India and Russia on Wednesday signed a contract for construction of two ships with advanced stealth features for the Indian Navy. The two ships are scheduled to be delivered in June 2026 and December 2026.

Advanced features of stealth include a special hull design, to limit radar cross-section, low electromagnetic, infrared and underwater noise signatures. The ships would carry highly sophisticated and state-of-art weapon systems and sensors. To support these ships through their life cycle, the Indian Navy has put in place requisite infrastructures for training and maintenance.

The development of the ships is in line with the Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) signed between the two countries in 2016 for the construction of additional Project 1135.6 Follow-on ships in India, customised to meet the Indian Navy's requirements. The frigates are potent platforms with a mission span covering the entire spectrum of Naval warfare; Air, Surface and Sub-surface. The ships would be equipped to operate in littoral and blue waters; both as a single unit and as consorts of a naval task force.

In line with Narendra Modi government's 'Make in India' initiative, these ships being constructed at M/s GSL, Goa under Russian assistance. These ships will be the largest in its class in the Navy with indigenous equipment such as sonar system, Brahmos missile system, Combat Management System etc.