India’s relations with neighbours have 'changed’, foreign policy review needed: Sharad Pawar on Afghanistan crisis

Mumbai: As the Taliban take over control of Afghanistan, NCP supremo and former defence minister Sharad Pawar on Monday (August 16) expressed concerns over India’s foreign policy.

The rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan is likely to have an impact in the subcontinent in the times to come.

Calling for a policy review, he said that India’s relations with its neighbouring countries are not what they used to be. He hinted that the ties with countries such as Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have deteriorated.

“India's foreign policy has been one where we had good relations with all neighbouring nations, except Pakistan and China. Situation has changed with Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka. It's time to review how effective has our foreign policy been regarding our neighbours,” said Pawar.

He, however, refused to elaborate saying it was a sensitive issue concerning national security.

“This is a sensitive issue, I won't speak much on it. If needed, we will support the government because this is a matter of national security,” he added.

Taliban insurgents swept into Afghanistan's capital on Sunday after the government collapsed. President Ashraf Ghani fled the country soon after.

Unprecedented scenes are being witnessed in Kabul, where panic-stricken people are scurrying to escape the country.

