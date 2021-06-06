India sees lowest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases in two months, records 1.14 lakh new infections

New Delhi: India saw its lowest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and recorded 1.14 lakh new infections, as per the data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday (June 6, 2021).

The country maintained the declining trend and reported less than 2 lakh daily cases for the 10th consecutive day.

The weekly positivity rate is currently at 6.54% and the daily positivity rate stands at 5.62%.

India's active caseload decreased by 77,449 in the last 24 hours and has now dropped to 14,77,799.

There were 2,677 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours and the death count has now mounted to 3,46,759.

1,89,232 people were discharged between Saturday and Sunday morning. So far, more than 2.69 crore persons have recovered from the COVID-19 infection. The national recovery rate has now increased to 93.67%.

On the other hand, India crossed the landmark of 23 crores COVID-19 vaccination coverage on Saturday with the country administering 33,53,539 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 23,13,22,417 vaccine doses have been administered through 32,42,503 sessions across India.



Live TV