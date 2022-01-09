हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

India sees massive surge in COVID-19 cases with 1,59,632 new infections, Omicron tally reaches 3,623

An increase of 1,18,442 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. 

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 1,59,632 new COVID-19 cases, 327 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,83,790, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday (January 9, 2022). The active cases stand at 5,90,611.

An increase of 1,18,442 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 40,863 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,44,53,603.

India logged 552 fresh Omicron infections, taking the total tally of such cases in the country to 3,623, according to the Union Health Ministry data. At least 1,409 have recovered, the Health Ministry said.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases (1,009), followed by Delhi (513), Karnataka (441), Rajasthan (373), Kerala (333) and Gujarat (204). 

A total of 27 states and Union territories have reported cases of the new variant, namely Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur and Punjab.

