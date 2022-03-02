India sees slight increase in daily Covid-19 cases, reports 223 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 7,554 new Covid-19 cases, 223 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,14,246, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday (March 2, 2022). The active cases stand at 85,680.

A decrease of 6,792 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 14,123 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,23,38,673.

COVID-19 | India reports 7,554 new cases, 223 deaths and 14,123 recoveries; Active caseload stands at 85,680 pic.twitter.com/lNtOGQbSGA — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

The national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.60 per cent.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​177.79 crore. As many as 7,84,059 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 438.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.96 million and vaccinations to over 10.54 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 79,088,507 and 952,629, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (42,931,045 infections and 514,023 deaths), followed by Brazil (28,818,850 infections and 649,922 deaths).

The other countries with over 5 million cases are France (22,959,368), the UK (19,120,746), Russia (16,257,688), Germany (14,974,722), Turkey (14,149,341), Italy (12,829,972), Spain (11,036,085), Argentina (8,904,176), Iran (7,060,741), the Netherlands (6,572,042), Colombia (6,065,801), Poland (5,680,034), Mexico (5,508,629) and Indonesia (5,589,176), the CSSE figures showed.

