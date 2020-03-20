India to participate in China-led video conference on tackling coronavirus

New Delhi: India has confirmed that it will be participating in China-led video conference on tackling coronavirus crisis later. New Delhi will be represented at the joint secretary-level from the Health Ministry.

Chinese envoy to India, Sun Weidong, said in a tweet, "China will hold a video conference with more than 10 countries in the Eurasia and South Asia on prevention & control of Covid-19 today. China will support & assist its friendly neighbours in the spirit of solidarity amid adversity."

All of the South Asian countries, including Pakistan and Bhutan, will be present in the video conference.

Prime minister Narendra Modi was the first world leader to suggest the idea of video-conference and he had tweeted had last Friday about the proposal of a SAARC video conference.

The SAARC video conference happened on Sunday with New Delhi announcing an emergency COVID fund and its rapid response teams for any South Asian country which might be keen to use them.

Next week, G20 Video conference will take place, an idea which has been talked about and Prime Minister Modi raising it before G20 Chair Saudi Arabia and Australian PM Scott Morrison.