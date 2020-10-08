Indian Air Force Day 2020: We'll be ready to protect India’s sovereignty, Says IAF Chief ACM RKS Bhadauria

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is celebrating its 88th anniversary on Thursday (October 8) and a grand parade was organised by the IAF at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad to mark the occasion.

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria inspected the 88th Indian Air Force Day parade along with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh.

”I commend all air warriors for quick response in the recent standoff on the northern frontiers when we deployed our combat assets at short notice to handle any eventuality & provided proactive support to all requirements of deployment & sustenance for Indian Army. As we enter the 89th year, the IAF is undergoing a transformational change. We are entering an era which will redefine where we employ aerospace power and conduct integrated multi-domain operations,” said IAF Chief Bhadauria

"I want to assure the nation that the Indian Air Force will evolve and be ever ready to safeguard our nation’s sovereignty and interests in all circumstances. This year has indeed been an unprecedented one. As #COVID19 spread across the globe, our nation’s response was firm. The tenacity & resolve of our air warriors ensured that IAF continued to retain its capability to undertake full-scale operations throughout this period," he added.

It is to be noted that IAF Day is commemorated on October 8 to mark the foundation day of the Air Force.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to the ‘brave warriors’ of the IAF on the occasion and said, “Many congratulations to all the brave warriors of the Indian Air Force on Air Force Day. You not only keep the skies of the country safe but also play a leading role in the service of humanity in times of disaster. Your courage, valour and dedication to protect Maa Bharti inspire everyone."