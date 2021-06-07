Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Apply for AFCAT, NCC, Met, check registration details and last date here

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force has begun inviting applications for candidates aiming to be part of the IAF as commissioned officers in flying and ground duty branches.

The IAF has invited online applications for the courses commencing in July 2022 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches.

Online applications are also invited for grant of PC/SSC for NCC Special Entry Scheme (for flying branch) and for Meteorology Entry.

Check branches and vacancies below:

Last date for registration:

The registration for online applications have started on June 1 and will close on June 30.

Eligibility:

Nationality: Candidate must be a citizen of India as per the Indian citizenship act, 1955.

Age: For Flying Branch, the age limit is 20 to 24 years as of July 1 2022 (born between July 2, 1998, to July 1 2002). However, the Upper age limit for candidates holding valid and current Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA (India) is relaxable up to 26 years.

For Ground Duty (Technical/ Non-Technical) Branches, the age limit is 20 to 26 years as of July 1 2022.

Educational Qualifications: (i) Flying Branch. Candidates should have mandatorily passed with a minimum of 50% marks each in Maths and Physics at 10+2 level and

(a) Graduation with a minimum three years degree course in any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

OR

(b) BE/B Tech degree (Four years course) from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

OR

(c) Candidates who have cleared Section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

The detailed notification is available on the official websites https://careerindianairforce.cdac.in and https://afcat.cdac.in.

