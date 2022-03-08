हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
WomensDay2022

Indian Army celebrates Women's Day in Kashmir's Gurez, felicitates achievers

The event, held with an aim to felicitate women achievers from various fields, witnessed the overwhelming participation of 47 women Sarpanchs, Deputy Sarpanch and Panch from all nearby villages.

Indian Army celebrates Women&#039;s Day in Kashmir&#039;s Gurez, felicitates achievers
A picture of women's day event held in Kashmir.

Indian Army today celebrated women's day in Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez district. The event, held with an aim to felicitate women achievers from various fields, witnessed the overwhelming participation of 47 women Sarpanchs, Deputy Sarpanch and Panch from all nearby villages.

The event saw speeches of many achievers, highlighting the importance of women in society.  The event also showcased handicrafts and dresses made by woman folks during the winters at various Stitching Centres run by the Army. Certificates were also awarded to 13 ladies who participated in the winter computer classes organised by the Army from 10 Jan to 01 Mar 2022 at the Army Goodwill School in Gurez.

