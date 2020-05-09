हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ceasefire violation

Indian Army retaliates to Pakistan's ceasefire violation along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

At about 7.30 pm, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Degwar sector.

Indian Army retaliates to Pakistan&#039;s ceasefire violation along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Poonch

Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. At about 7.30 pm, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Degwar sector.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

On May 8, the Indian Army gave a befitting reply in response to the firing by Pakistani forces in the Poonch district. At least 3-4 soldiers of Pakistani forces were reportedly killed and five others were said to have been injured in the retaliatory firing by Indian Army. The Indian troops also inflicted heavy firing on Pakistan Army posts and damaged them. 

On May 7, a civilian was injured and two houses suffered damage when the Pakistan Army shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in three sectors of Poonch, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, a defence spokesperson said. One civilian, Nisar Ali, a resident of Qasba village, was injured in the shelling by Pakistan and was hospitalised, officials said.

