An Indian Army soldier on Wednesday received injuries as terrorists attacked Army vehicles on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway in Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack took place when the Army vehicles were moving from Baramulla to Srinagar in Hygam area of Sopore town in Baramulla district.

The security forces have cordoned off the area. A search operation has been launched to nab the terrorists.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.