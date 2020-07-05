हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Coast Guard

Indian Coast Guard rescues 6 Sri Lankan fishermen in Chennai

The successful rescue operation reiterates the Indian Coast Guard’s resolve towards providing Search and Rescue cover in the vast indomitable sea areas.

Indian Coast Guard rescues 6 Sri Lankan fishermen in Chennai
Photo: Twitter/@IndiaCoastGuard

Chennai: Indian Coast Guard’s Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Chennai successfully coordinated the rescue operation of six Sri Lankan fishermen in the morning of July 5, 2020, amidst rough seas. 

A merchant vessel, MV YM Summit undertook the daunting rescue task.

The merchant's vessel was on her way to Visakhapatnam when she sighted a capsized fishing boat with six survivors atop, at around 7:15 AM on July 5, approximately 170 nautical miles east of Chennai. 

The master transmitted the information to MRCC, Mumbai which was timely shared with MRCC, Chennai for further coordination. MRCC Chennai coordinated with the vessel for the safe rescue of the survivors.
  

The six survivors are identified as natives of Trincomalee, Sri Lanka. They were reportedly stranded and adrift at sea, braving the vagaries of rough weather for four days.

MRCC, Chennai further, coordinated with the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission, Chennai and MRCC Colombo to verify the credentials and arranging for their safe return to home.
  
The successful rescue operation reiterates the Indian Coast Guard’s resolve towards providing Search and Rescue cover in the vast indomitable sea areas and also highlights the synergy and coordination between the Merchant Marine and the Indian Coast Guard, towards the safety of lives at sea.

Indian Coast Guard, Indian Coast Guard's Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Chennai, Sri Lankan fishermen
