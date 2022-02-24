Indian girl stranded in Ukraine claims ‘there is no food and water’

NEW DELHI: An Indian girl stranded in Ukraine, identified as Yashwi Garg, claimed that “there is no food and water’’ and the stock would last 2-3 days only.

“There is no food and water. We have stocks for 2-3 days only,” Yashwi said. She further claimed that “there is no support from anywhere, we are on our own (Indian students).”

Several Indian students who had travelled to the airport expecting to catch a flight back to the country returned after Ukraine shut its airspace following the Russian attack.

The shocking claim was made even as the government stepped up efforts to help the Indians stranded in Ukraine due to the ongoing war with Russia. The Indian Embassy in Kyiv on Thursday issued an Emergency helpline for the Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in the country.

Indian Embassy in Ukraine said, “The present situation in #Ukraine is highly uncertain; set up a 24-hour emergency helpline, which can be accessed by dialling +380 997300428, +380 997300483.”

The Indian embassy also issued a fresh advisory for the Indian nationals asking them to “stay calm and safe” wherever they are. "Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your homes, hostels, accommodations or in transit," the Indian embassy said its advisory for Indians in Ukraine after Russia launched its military offensive against the eastern European nation.

“All those travelling to Kyiv are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily. Further advisories soon,’’ it added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that it is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine. “We are closely monitoring the rapidly changing situation. The focus is on the safety and security of Indians, particularly students. A control room is being expanded and made operational on a 24x7 basis,” govt sources said, according to ANI.

India on Thursday called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine and cautioned that the situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis, just as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his decision to launch a 'military operation' in eastern Ukraine.

