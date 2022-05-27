हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mehbooba Mufti

Indian govt must stop muscular policy towards Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti said that BJP government is looking at Kashmir situation through the prism of security and faith.

File Photo

Former Jammu-Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti said, "situation is worse in Kashmir, everyday innocents are being killed and unfortunately BJP government is looking at the situation through the prism of security and faith, they think if muslims are getting killed let them be, they compare normalcy with tourism arrival but they can't see a young women is killed inside her home."

Mehbooba even questioned the security forces said after every killing just in hours we hear that killers are killed, why action is not taken before killing. " Police claim of killing two Lashker terrorists responsible for the murder of Amreen Bhat, she said "this is really confusing every time when something happened with in no time it's being said those responsible have been killed". Mehbooba said"

She held government of India and BJP responsible for the volatile situation in Kashmir. Mehbooba Mufti said that "central government's muscular policy has further deteriorated the situation in Kashmir, and they are propagating everything is fine in Jammu and Kashmir".

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti visited family of TV actress Amreen Bhat to express sympathy with the bereaved family.

 

Tags:
Mehbooba Muftiamreen bhatKashmirBJPJammu Kashmir
