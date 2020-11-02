India's active COVID-19 cases remain under 6 lakh for 4th day; over 45,000 new cases reported

NEW DELHI: With 45,231 people testing positive for the infection in a day, India's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 82 lakh-mark whereas the number of recoveries crossed the 75.44 lakh mark. According to data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the national recovery rate has been pushed to 91.68 per cent.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 82,29,313 while the death toll climbed to 1,22,607 with 496 new fatalities. A total of 75,44,798 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, taking the national recovery rate to 91.68 per cent, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.49 per cent. The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below six lakh for the fourth consecutive day.

There are 5,61,908 active coronavirus cases in the country as on date which comprise 6.83 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,07,43,103 samples have been tested up to November 1 with 8,55,800 samples being tested on Sunday. The 496 new fatalities include 113 deaths from Maharashtra, 59 from West Bengal, 51 from Delhi, 49 from Chhattisgarh, 30 Tamil Nadu and 28 from Kerala.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

The cases per million in India are among the lowest in the world and average cases per million stand at 5,930, the ministry had said on Sunday. It added that 17 states and Union territories have cases per million lower than the national average. According to the health ministry, India’s deaths per million population is one of the lowest in the world and stand at 88, and 21 states and Union territories have deaths per million lower than the national average.

