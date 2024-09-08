Indore Records First Swine Flu Death of the Year, Devi Ahilya University Professor Passes Away

Swine Flu In India: Indore recorded its first swine flu death of the year as Professor V.B. Gupta from Devi Ahilya University passed away during treatment. Professor Gupta was scheduled to be discharged today, but he succumbed after being hospitalized for a week.

Professor V.B. Gupta was the Head of the Department at the School of Data Science at Devi Ahilya University. This marks the first swine flu-related death in Indore this year, raising concerns about the city's healthcare situation.

According to hospital sources, doctors had provided him with the best possible care, and he was due to be discharged today, but his condition suddenly worsened, leading to his death.