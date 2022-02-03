हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Prodip Kumar Datta

Industrialist Prodip Kumar Datta with persistence and passion, goes ahead in setting the bar higher for others in entrepreneurship

Prodip Kumar Datta has been making his name globally, which has thrived him as a phenomenal business personality

The businesses he has ideated and developed have proved his genius as an industrialist

To get going in the world of business, even after being aware of how challenging it could get out there and knowing that one would need to fight tooth and nail to attain a certain prominent position in an industry, needs individuals to continuously walk their path and hone innumerable skills that can get them closer to their visions and goals in life.

There are a few people who have been doing this and proving what being a genius really means. Not just are they doing great in their respective industries, but they are also doing things distinctively, which has what been thrusting them forward in the business realm.

Prodip Kumar Datta is one such amazing example of an industrialist from Dhaka, Bangladesh, who has grown thriving from his resilience, and passion combined with his astute business strategies and ideas.

That is how he could come this far and continue to rock the business game with his acquired knowledge, years of experience, and excellence in the industries he has stepped foot in. Also, the fact that he has always been on the headlines shows how people have been celebrating his wins in business and how intrigued they are to know more about him and his entrepreneurial journey.

Owning three massive companies did not come easy to him, but boy did he give up halfway? Well, No. The talented being today owns companies like OFS Cables Ltd (www.ofscables.com), Crossworld Telecom (www.crossworldtel.com), and PMB Global (Www.pmbglobal.net). The first one has grown as an optical fiber cable manufacturing company in Bangladesh, the second one is a growing telecom firm, while PMB Global enhances the vital international voice service and solutions provider from Hong Kong, becoming a leader in the industry.

Prodip Kumar Datta has been making his name globally, which has thrived him as a phenomenal business personality.

(Brand Desk Content)

Tags:
Prodip Kumar DattaOFS Cables LtdCrossworld Telecom
