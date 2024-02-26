Inspiring Indians Who Aspire To Define Success

This article will also share the vibrant entrepreneurial journey of Divya Sinha, the founder of Nirantar Publication House, who wears many hats, including being a writer, graphics designer, fashion designer, artist, and more. Explore the enchanting realm of Hindi poetry with Usha Kiran Moodgal, a celebrated poet, artist, dancer, and bestselling author, whose literary brilliance has garnered national and international acclaim. Join the poetic journey of Tushar Kiran Moodgal, an award-winning superstar poet from Delhi, known for his unique writing style and philosophical reflections. Finally, discover the journey of Abhishek Kapoor, a bestselling Indian author and entrepreneur, recognized as a trendsetter in digital marketing and PR.

R K MOHAPATRA - Financial expert, bestselling author

Financial Expert & Bestselling Author R K Mohapatra has become very popular in investment services in the corporate world and investors.

R K Mohapatra is a cost and Management accountant by profession and an Author, Blogger, writer, and speaker by passion. Mohapatra, recently associated with Wealthy Group as a Partner, provided consultancy and investment services for Mutual Funds, Equities, Portfolio Management Services (PMS), and Tax Planning after superannuation as General Manager of Finance from IRCON. He has also started practice as a cost accountant for R K Mohapatra & Associates.

Mohapatra is a fellow member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) and a member of the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA), UK. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Economics and an MBA in Finance.

For honest and striking portrayals of the corporate world, he has won numerous national and international awards for his outstanding contributions to the Nation.

Mohapatra's lucrative, comprehensive, and unique services in investment products, PMS, and tax planning have become very popular among corporate employees and investors.



DIVYA SINHA – The Founder Of Nirantar Publication House

Young woman entrepreneur, Divya Sinha started her writing journey in September 2021 and till now co-authored 2000+ anthologies, Compiler of 300+ anthologies, 200+ project's Project Head, 200+ Project's Editor, 100+ Project's Content Writer, 10+ Project's Thesis Writer & 100+ Project's Research Paper Writer.

Divya Sinha has knowledge of 12 Indian languages. She worked as the Head of Digital Marketing at Sunsoli Solar Company in 2021. She received the award for the best teacher in her district by the state government as a teacher for adult education in September 2021. Sinha worked in the post of Manager at W. P. Publication (American Publication House) From August 2022 to December 2022. She has written articles in many national and international Magazines. She is also the author of 31 Solo Books. She was awarded Banabhatta Literary Award-2023 from Cherry Book Awards. She was selected for the Hindi Session-2024 (Dubai) by Bhasha Sahodari (Nyas) on 30th April 2023. She was awarded an Honorary Doctorate by Gandhi Peace Foundation (Nepal). She was awarded Best Compiler of the Year-2022 Award by JEC Publication & worked as Head Of The Anthology Department from January 2022 to January 2023. She is the Founder and CEO of Nirantar Publication House & Editor of Nirantar Magazine.

Popular woman entrepreneur Divya Sinha is not only the writer, but also the most passionate and multi-talented person with various hidden talents inside her. As a Graphics Designer, Fashion Designer, Artist, Motivational Speaker, Voice Over Artist, Singer, Video Editor, Painting/Drawing/Sketching Artist, Councillor, Teacher, Interior Designer and much more. Now the entrepreneur is a publisher. She is the queen of all trades in this modern world who is to be inspired by many as a role model.

Nirantar Publication’s Talks - “By making others grow in their dream, we reach our dream destination undoubtedly.”

USHA KIRAN MOODGAL - Hindi Poetry Stalwart

Usha Kiran Moodgal is a celebrated Indian poet, artist, dancer, and bestselling author, renowned for her multiple award-winning Hindi book, "Kavya Tulika." Hailing from Delhi, she holds the esteemed position of International Ambassador at the Dawn Research and Development Council. Her significant contributions to Hindi poetry, research, and dance have earned her both national and international acclaim.

Her poetry compilation, "Kavya Tulika," received immense praise, winning the "Sahitya Sthambh Puraskar 2023" and the "Sahika India International Award" for "Best Poetry Book of the Year." She was also honored as "Sarvashreshtha Kavyitri 2023" by Drop of Change. Moodgal's exceptional literary contributions led to awards such as the “Dadasaheb Phalke Indian TV awards”, "Maharshi Valmiki Bharatiya Gaurav Samman 2023," "Tagore Ratna Samman," "Nazrul Sahitya Samman Laureate Award," and the "Ishwar Chand Vidya Sagar Iconic Achievers Award." Internationally recognized, she received the "Asian Excellence Award 2023" in Singapore, the 'Hope International Appreciation Award,' and the "Helen Keller Global Iconic Award" for her remarkable contributions to Hindi literature. These accolades make her one of the best authors in India and solidify her impact on the landscape of Hindi literature.

TUSHAR KIRAN MOODGAL - The superstar poet from Delhi

Tushar Kiran Moodgal is an award-winning superstar poet and writer from Shahdara, East Delhi. He incorporates a unique writing style which is a combination of diverse influences, blending romanticism, gothic elements, philosophical reflections with a raw, honest approach. He cites his father, Ashok Moodgal and literary greats such as William Wordsworth, John Keats, Edgar Albert Guest, and Edgar Allan Poe as his inspirations.

Starting out, his poetry was filled with a lot of angst and nihilistic approach, often delving into heartache, anxiety issues, and depression. However, his recent poetry is more philosophical in nature, reflecting his firm belief in the teachings of the Geeta and his advocacy of Stoic philosophy. Tushar's first poetry book, "Lamentations," released via Evincepub Publications features award winning poetry. He has also co-authored more than 25 poetry anthologies, showcasing his range and versatility in the art form.

Tushar has received numerous awards and accolades for being amongst the best authors in India, particularly for his philosophical poetry. He holds multiple world records for his poem "Rhapsody Of Twilight" and has been featured in various publications, including Inkzoid Book of Records and the Glorious Book of Records. He was honoured with the prestigious "Bharat Vibhushan" award, the "Maharishi Valmiki Bhartiya Gaurav Samman 2023," and the coveted "Tagore Ratna Samman 2023." He has also received several awards for his contributions to the art form, including "The Best Poet" and "Poet of the Year" awards. His poetry has been published in several newspapers and digital media, and he has been named as one of the "Outstanding Poets" for his work on "Mysterious Fantasy" anthology by Instant Publications. He is certainly one of the best authors in India.

Aside from his passion for poetry, Tushar also has a deep interest in philosophy, history, and political behavior in societies and its effects on culture. He pursued a master's degree in Political Science and International relations and also studied Japanese language at St. Stephens's College, Delhi University.

ABHISHEK KAPOOR - Author and Entrepreneur

Abhishek Kapoor is considered the best author in India by many readers of his bestselling books The Pride Of T20 Cricket, The Selfish Betrayals, and 11 Things To Know Before You Turn 35. People love his unique writing style and concepts. “There is a method to madness,” says Abhishek who believes digital marketing holds the key to success in the modern world. Interestingly, he is a diligent entrepreneur who has been named a trendsetter in the digital marketing and PR industry by several news channels.

“To be featured in the top Indian authors in English and their books list on leading news channels is something that I did not expect when I wrote the first page of my first book! Thanks to the readers and particularly youth who loved my words and made me their favourite Indian author,” says Author Abhishek Kapoor, and continues, “in today's world, people prefer to read authors over books, and being amongst the best authors in India certainly gives the book a much needed push in the market.”

