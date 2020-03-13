हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2020

IPL, all sports events and seminars cancelled in Delhi amidst Coronavirus outbreak: Manish Sisodia

In the wake of Coronavirus scare, the Delhi government today announced that the city will not be hosting any IPL matches of this season.

IPL, all sports events and seminars cancelled in Delhi amidst Coronavirus outbreak: Manish Sisodia
File Image

New Delhi: In the wake of threat from the deadly Coronavirus, the Delhi government on Friday (March 6) announced to ban all sports activities including matches of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the national capital. The announcement was made by Delhi Deputy Minister Manish Sisodia today. 

Sisodia added that no seminars or conferences or any sort of public gathering will take place in the capital city and informed that all District Magistrates have been instructed to ensure that all directives on coronavirus are implemented.

On March 12, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi ordered the shutting of all public swimming pools of all hotels and other entities in the city with immediate effect till March 31 in wake of coronavirus outbreak. Declaring coronavirus an epidemic, the government also instructed all cinema halls, schools and colleges, except those where exams are on, till March 31. "All educational institutions -- schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, universities and private coaching and tuition centres -- will remain closed till March 31, except for holding examinations," Sisodia had said, issuing the order. 

The number of confirmed cases of a novel coronavirus in the country has risen to 75, with the country reporting its first COVID-19 death in Karnataka the health ministry said on Friday. He had recently returned to India on February 29 after spending a month in Saudi Arabia and had co-morbidities such as asthma, hypertension and diabetes.

Tags:
IPL 2020Manish SisodiaCoronavirusCoronavirus scarecoronavirus deathIPL Delhi. IPL
Next
Story

Rahul Gandhi terms coronavirus 'huge problem', says Indian economy will be destroyed if no action taken

Must Watch

PT1M46S

School-Colleges,sports-cinema halls will be shut till 31st March in many states