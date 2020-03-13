IPL, all sports events and seminars cancelled in Delhi amidst Coronavirus outbreak: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: In the wake of threat from the deadly Coronavirus, the Delhi government on Friday (March 6) announced to ban all sports activities including matches of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the national capital. The announcement was made by Delhi Deputy Minister Manish Sisodia today.

Sisodia added that no seminars or conferences or any sort of public gathering will take place in the capital city and informed that all District Magistrates have been instructed to ensure that all directives on coronavirus are implemented.

On March 12, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi ordered the shutting of all public swimming pools of all hotels and other entities in the city with immediate effect till March 31 in wake of coronavirus outbreak. Declaring coronavirus an epidemic, the government also instructed all cinema halls, schools and colleges, except those where exams are on, till March 31. "All educational institutions -- schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, universities and private coaching and tuition centres -- will remain closed till March 31, except for holding examinations," Sisodia had said, issuing the order.

The number of confirmed cases of a novel coronavirus in the country has risen to 75, with the country reporting its first COVID-19 death in Karnataka the health ministry said on Friday. He had recently returned to India on February 29 after spending a month in Saudi Arabia and had co-morbidities such as asthma, hypertension and diabetes.