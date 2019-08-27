IPS officer Aparna Kumar to receive Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2018

Aparna Kumar, a 2002 batch Uttar Pradesh Cadre IPS officer, who is currently posted as DIG, Indo Tibetan Police Force at Dehradun, has been selected for the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2018. This is the highest National award at par with Arjuna award for Adventure sports in India.

Aparna is the first IPS officer to be bestowed with this prestigious award. President Ram Nath Kovind will give her the award on August 29, 2019 on occasion of National Sports day at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The names of the winners of the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards were announced by the government on Tuesday. Besides Aparna, five more personalities are going to receive the award this year. The other personalities are late Dipankar Ghosh, Manikandan K, Prabhat Raju Koli, RameshwerJangra and Wangchuk Sherpa.

While Aparna, Ghosh and Manikandan K will receive the award for adventure on `land category`, Koli, RameshwerJangra and Sherpa will be honoured with it for their achievements in water, air and lifetime achievement category, respectively.

The winners will receive statuettes, certificates and award money of Rs 5 lakh each from President Kovind. The award is given in four categories namely, land, water, air adventure and lifetime achievement.

The awards are given by the government with an aim to encourage young people to develop the spirit of endurance, risk-taking, cooperative teamwork and quick, ready and effective reflexes in tough situations.