'Indians Have No Civic Sense': Reddit User Blasts Poor Public Conduct In India; Debate On Returning Heats Up

In recent years, a growing number of Indians have opted to settle abroad. They are usually drawn by the promise of enhanced career opportunities and financial stability. Countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Singapore have become popular destinations. These western countires have offered a beacon of professional growth and financial success.

Then there is an allure of prestigious education which has also contributed to this trend. As a result, many Indian students have flocked to foreign universities to pursue specialized courses and research opportunities. Despite these advantages, many expatriates grapple with cultural adjustments, homesickness, and the separation from family and friends. While some return to India, others choose to make their adopted country their permanent home.

A recent Reddit post from a user residing in the UK has sparked an engaging discussion among fellow Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) about their decision to stay abroad. The Redditor questioned why those who have settled overseas have not returned to India, despite the nostalgic threads detailing what they miss about their homeland—conveniences, family, festivals, and a lower cost of living. The post prompted readers to reflect on what prevents them from returning.

The Reddit user explained their reluctance to return to India by highlighting several benefits of life in the UK. They praised the country's robust infrastructure, favorable work-life balance, non-judgmental society, and low crime rate. This post has elicited a spectrum of responses, revealing various motivations behind staying abroad.

Some NRIs cited financial considerations as their primary reason for remaining overseas. They underscored the superior infrastructure in their adopted countries, contrasting it with India's challenges, such as inadequate public transportation, poor road conditions, and unreliable utilities. Others highlighted the higher civic standards abroad, noting a greater respect for rules and a more considerate public behavior.

One user remarked, "Clean air, water, and food, along with lower corruption, are significant benefits. Despite paying taxes, the services and quality of life make it worthwhile. There’s a higher standard of living and less interference in personal matters."

Another user pointed out, "Pollution, infrastructure, and work-life balance are major factors. Family remains a crucial reason for many who do return." Contrastingly, some users expressed a strong desire to return to India, driven by cultural connections, family ties, and a deep sense of belonging. They envisioned contributing to India's development by leveraging their international experience and skills.

In summary, the diverse responses highlight the complex factors influencing the decision to stay abroad or return to India, reflecting the nuanced experiences of the Indian diaspora.