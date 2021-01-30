Israel Embassy blast: CCTV footage shows 2 suspects getting out of cab at site after explosion

NEW DELHI: A Special Cell of Delhi Police investigating the blast near the Israel Embassy in the national capital on January 29 scanned footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby and spotted a vehicle moving suspiciously near the embassy just before the explosion.

Sources told Zee News that police examining CCTV footage of the area where the blast took place yesterday came across a clip that showed two suspects deboarding a cab and moving towards the site after the explosion. Sources added that police identified the vehicle and is seeking details about the two suspected people from the driver.

Earlier, police had recovered an envelope, containing a note, and addressed to the Israeli Embassy, and a half-burnt pink scarf from the site. The envelope that was found at the spot was found around 12 yards away from the blast site and police sources have said the letter was addressed to the Israeli Ambassador. Police is tracing its fingerprints and examining its contents.

Sources have also said that the blast may be a trial of some bigger conspiracy. ANI quoting a source reported that the forensic team had recovered evidence of the usage of ammonium nitrate for the blast, which caused a small trench at the site. Sources said that if RDX was used then the impact would have been higher.

A minor IED blast took place near the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on January 29 evening, police said. No one was injured in the incident. Some cars were damaged in the blast in the very high-security zone. Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said initial impressions suggest that it could be a mischievous attempt to create a sensation.

Delhi Police chief SN Shrivastava said the force has registered a case and its Special Cell has started investigating the matter.

The blast took place when President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present a few kilometres away at the Beating Retreat ceremony at the culmination of the Republic Day celebrations.

