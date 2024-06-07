J-K: Forces Hold Joint Meet To Plan Security Measures For Amarnath Yatra 2024

Srinagar: A joint meeting of security officers of police, Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other agencies was held at Kashmir Police Control Room Srinagar in which threadbare discussions were made regarding the overall security arrangements to be adopted for the safe, smooth and incident-free conduct of the yatra which is scheduled to begin on June 29. At the onset of the meeting the participating officers briefed the ADGP Vijay Kumar who headed the meeting about the security arrangements to be adopted for the smooth and peaceful conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2024.

The officers present in the meeting shared their insights, past experiences and recommendations, highlighting the importance of robust communication channels, co-ordination among various forces, and real-time monitoring systems. Deliberations focused on fortifying the existing security infrastructure, improving surveillance tactics, and bolstering personnel deployment along the pilgrimage route.

The meeting addressed cut-off timing vis-a-vis concerns regarding local and tourist movement during the Yatra to ensure minimal disruption & in-convenience. It was emphasized that Yatri or tourist vehicles would be taken to safe places if plying beyond designated cut-off timings at various points along the route. Concerned stakeholders were accordingly briefed on the protocol that prohibits Yatra and tourist vehicle movement beyond the specified timings.

During the meeting, Kumar provided insights into the necessary Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that must be adhered to throughout the Yatra. They also emphasized the importance of preparedness and proactive measures in mitigating risks and ensuring the safety and security of the devotees. They underscored the significance of collaboration among stakeholders and the implementation of robust contingency plans to effectively address any unforeseen challenges

Kumar also stressed upon the officers regarding the identification and assessment of areas prone to vulnerabilities like landslides, snow avalanches, rock falling etc aiming to devise strategies for enhanced vigilance and proactive measures in these regions. They also directed that the services of specialized forces like National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) & Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) may be utilized in order to get these vulnerable points mapped so that these can be monitored on regular basis to enhance overall safety measures.

In meeting officers were directed to enhance/reinforce security measures and mitigate potential risks by deploying Anti-Sabotage teams along the Amarnath Yatra route to identify and neutralize any potential terror threats. Officers were advised to enhance surveillance and threat detection capabilities through the utilization of advanced drone technology and real-time aerial monitoring over both pilgrimage routes-Pahalgam axis as well as Baltal axis.

