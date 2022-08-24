New Delhi: Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill announced that he has resigned from the post of National Spokesman of the party as per an ANI report. Shergill, in his resignation letter to party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, expressed that the "decision-making is no longer for interests of public and country".

"It pains me to say that decision-making is no longer for interests of public & country,rather it's influenced by the self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sycophancy & consistently ignoring on-ground reality", wrote Shergill in his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi as quoted by ANI.

Meanwhile, the Congress is contemplating on a canditate to take over the reins as party President.

Ashok Gehlot to be Congress' next President?

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is also a vocal critic of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, has emerged as the top choice for the Congress president`s post, sources close to the party claimed. According to them, interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has requested him to take over before she heads abroad for medical check-ups and treatment.

Though there is no official confirmation regarding this, it has emerged that Sonia Gandhi has told Gehlot to take the reins of the party in her absence during a closed-door meeting. The Gehlot camp has also not confirmed the development, but sources have confirmed that the Congress is looking beyond the Gandhis for the top post.

Congress' internal election

All this comes as the Congress party's internal election deadline of September 20 draws close. The detailed schedule for the election of the Congress president will be out soon and the whole process in all likelihood will be completed around the given time frame of September 20 without any "major postponement", party sources said on Tuesday.

The Central Election Authority of the Congress is awaiting a nod from the party`s working committee to announce the schedule for electing the next Congress President as the grand old party is still in search of a consensus candidate for the top post after the refusal by Rahul Gandhi.

(With agency inputs)