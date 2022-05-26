हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kupwara Encounter

Jammu and Kashmir: 3 LeT terrorists neutralised in Kupwara encounter, infiltration bid foiled

“All three terrorists were neutralized, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Identification being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered,” said IGP Kashmir. 

Representational image

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday (May 26, 2022) morning neutralised three terrorists affiliated with Pakistan-based outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in an encounter that broke out in the Kupwara district. The Kashmir Zone police said that they launched an operation after receiving specific inputs on an infiltration attempt by terrorists in Jumagund village in Kupwara. The encounter between the security forces and terrorists broke out when the infiltrating terrorists were intercepted by the army and police.

“Based on a specific input developed by #KupwaraPolice regarding infiltration attempt of #terrorists in village Jumagund, Kupwara, an #encounter has started when the infiltrating terrorists were intercepted by #Army & #Police,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar informed that all the three terrorists, who were gnned down today in Kupwara, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT. He also said that the identification is being ascertained. 

