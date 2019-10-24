Jammu and Kashmir BDC election: BJP wins 4 seats in Kargil, all 16 in Leh

The first-ever Block Development Council (BDC) election in Jammu and Kashmir recorded a 98.3 per cent turnout on Thursday. It is to be noted that the Congress, National Congress and People's Democratic Party boycotted the BDC election, which is the first electoral exercise after the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 on August 5.

In Kargil, BJP won 4 seats and Independent candidates emerge victorious on 11 seats. In Leh, BJP won all 16 seats.

In Udhampur district, the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) won eight of the 17 blocks while the BJP won just four blocks. The JKNPP won Janganoo, Khoon, Kulwanta, Latti Marothi, Majalta, Parli Dhar, Ramnagar, and Chanunta blocks in the district, while the BJP won in Dudu Basantgarh, Ghordi, Panchari and Udhampur.

Independent candidates won all the eleven blocks in Poonch, while the failed to open its account. In Jammu's Reasi district, Independent candidates won in eight out of 12 blocks while the BJP won in the four remaining blocks.

A total of 1,092 candidates were in the fray in the election held to elect chairpersons for 310 BDCs in Jammu and Kashmir. The election was held on Thursday (October 24). Candidates in 27 BDCs were elected unopposed.

Srinagar district recorded 100 per cent polling followed by Reasi (99.7 per cent) and Jammu (99.5 per cent) polling.