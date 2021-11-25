Mehbooba Mufti raises doubts over Rambagh encounter, says firing was one-sided

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti has raised doubts over Wednesday’s Rambagh encounter in which police claimed to have killed three TRF terrorists including a top commander.

In a tweet, Mufti wrote, “After yesterday’s alleged encounter at Rambagh legitimate doubts are looming over its authenticity. As per reports & witnesses it seems that the firing was one-sided. Again the official version far from truth is not in line with ground realities as seen in Shopian, HMT & Hyderpora.”

After yesterday’s alleged encounter at Rambagh legitimate doubts are looming over its authenticity. As per reports & witnesses it seems that the firing was one sided.Again the official version far from truth is not in line with ground realities as seen in Shopian, HMT & Hyderpora pic.twitter.com/S9O6TGSGRH — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 25, 2021

However, police have claimed that the three TRF terrorists including most-wanted Mehran Yaseen Shalla were killed in a brief exchange of fire.

In a handout released by police, they said “TRF top commander Mehran Yaseen was among three terrorists killed in Srinagar.”

It further read, “Acting swiftly on our own specific input regarding the movement of terrorists in Rambagh area of Srinagar, a small team from Srinagar Police signaled a suspected Santro vehicle to stop. However, the terrorists started firing indiscriminately on the police party from inside the car while trying to flee from the spot under the cover of firing. The fire was however effectively retaliated leading to gunfight.”

In the ensuing gunfight, three terrorists got killed and identified as terrorist commander of proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) Mehran Yaseen Shalla, a resident of Jamalatta Srinagar, Manzoor Ahmad Mir, a resident of Babhar Pulwama and Arafat Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Nikloora Pulwama.

As per police records, the killed terrorists were part of a group involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security forces and civilians.

Live TV