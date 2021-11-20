Jammu and Kashmir Police bust sleeper cell module, arrest 5 terror associates in Pulwama

New Delhi: The Pulwama police in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday (November 20, 2021) busted a network of active associates of proscribed militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and arrested five people.

The arrests were made during the investigation of cases pertaining to multiple grenade attacks in the Pulwama district.

The Police informed that all five are residents of Lelhar Pulwama and have been identified as:

Showket Islam Dar son of Mohd Rustom Dar. Aijaz Ahmad Lone son of Mohd Abdullah. Aijaz Gulzar Lone son of Gulzar Ahmad. Manzoor Ahmad Bhat son of Ali Mohd. Nasser Ahmad Shah son of Late Rasool.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the module was acting as sleeper cell and was involved in procurement as well as transportation of arms/ammunition. They were also involved in carrying out grenade attacks on security forces at the behest of their handlers," the Police said.

They added that incriminating materials including arms/ammunition have been recovered from their possession and a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at PS Kakapora.

Further investigation into the matter is in progress, the Police said.

Live TV