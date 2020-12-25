Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter; SSB trooper injured in Sopore grenade attack

At least two terrorists were killed on Thursday in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. The gunfight ensued after the terrorists fired upon a search team of security forces, drawing retaliation.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Wanigam Payeen in the Kreeri area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir Thursday morning following information about the presence of militants there, a police spokesman said.

The terrorists were given the opportunity to surrender, but they opened indiscriminate fire on the security forces team, the spokesman said.

In the ensuing gunfight, two terrorists were killed, he said.

One of the slain terrorists was Amir Siraj, a resident of Sopore, the spokesman said. According to news agency PTI, the other was identified as Abrar alias Langoo who, a Pakistani national. PTI said the terrorists were affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit JeM.

As per police records, the terrorists were involved in several terror-related cases, including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities, the spokesman added. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) trooper was injured after terrorists hurled a grenade in Watergam area of Sopore region in Baramulla. Official sources told Zee News said that suspected terrorists lobbed a grenade towards the SSB in Watergam.

An SSB personnel received minor injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, joint security forces launched a cordon and search operation to nab the attackers.