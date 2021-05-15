हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu & Kashmir COVID

Jammu & Kashmir police enforce strict COVID-19 rules: 874 violators fined, 137 arrested

A slew of measures including restrictions under section 144 have been put into place to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Jammu & Kashmir police enforce strict COVID-19 rules: 874 violators fined, 137 arrested
File photo

Srinagar: Since the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19, Jammu & Kashmir Police have enhanced its efforts to sensitise the masses about controlling the highly contagious virus. 

In view of the record surge in daily cases across the Kashmir Valley, Police also enhanced the efforts to implement the COVID-19 restrictions strictly throughout the valley. 

During the last 24hrs, Police have arrested 137 persons, lodged 70 FIRs and also realized fine to the tune of ₹128,480/- from 874 people for violating the guidelines throughout Kashmir valley. 

Besides, six vehicles were also seized in Bandipora for violating restrictions.

In Ganderbal, a Police party led by SHO Police Station Safapora along with Executive Magistrate Lar while enforcing restrictions in Safapora area found 12 shopkeepers violating the guidelines issued by the district administration.  Accordingly all the 12 shops were sealed on spot.

The special drive against the violators of COVID-19 guidelines continued throughout all the districts of Kashmir Valley to ensure that people adhere to SOPs envisaged by the government to curb COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement released by the Police said, “Community members are once again requested to cooperate with the Police in containing the spread of Coronavirus by following the SOPs/ guidelines/ protocols for the safety of the people. The special drive shall continue throughout the districts of Kashmir Valley to strengthen the safety measures.”

 

