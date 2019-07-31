Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed due to landslide; one route for Vaishno Devi closed

close

Landslide

The helicopter services to ferry the pilgrims on Katra-Shanjichat sector were also suspended due to bad weather conditions.

A landslide triggered by incessant rainfall led to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Wednesday. The landslide occurred after continued rainfall at Morh Passi near Balli Nallah in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pilgrims going for the Vaishno Devi yatra were also diverted to the traditional track as the new track was hit by landslide. According to news agency ANI, there was landslide on the new track situated between Adhkuwari and Bhawan.

The helicopter services to ferry the pilgrims on Katra-Shanjichat sector were also suspended due to bad weather conditions.

The landslide has occurred at various isolated parts of the region causing traffic snarls at major junctions.

Traffic on National Highway-1C (Katra-Reasi-Pouni-Shivkhori) has been suspended, following landslides and shooting stones in the area. In Reasi, as a precautionary measure, the district administration has decided to shut all the primary and middle schools for Wednesday.

